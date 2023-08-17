REPORT: Reality TV Star’s Mom Accuses Her Of Taking Son Off Meds Before He Ran Away From Home

Barbara Evans, mother of “Teen Mom” star Jenelle, reportedly blames her daughter for her grandson Jace’s recent disappearance, and has accused her of irresponsibly parenting him.

Barbara was Jace’s legal guardian for over a decade, until Jenelle regained custody in March, according to TMZ. North Carolina police put out a runaway bulletin for Jace on Tuesday after he left school and disappeared from home, TMZ reported Thursday. He was found safe hours later, but Barbara reportedly holds Jenelle responsible for triggering the incident, claiming that Jenelle took Jace off his ADHD medication and stopped taking him to behavior therapy, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Barbara expressed concern for her grandson’s safety and is questioning Jenelle’s parenting capabilities, per the outlet. She said 14-year-old Jace was put on medication seven years ago to aid with his ADHD and was receiving ongoing support for his behavior from a professional therapist, TMZ explained.

Jenelle denied part of Barbara’s claim and is pushing back on the allegations.

“Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of 3 weeks ago. Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home,” she said, per the outlet. “Jace had a therapist appointment today on zoom at 10:30am … she hasn’t even attempted to speak to Jace directly.” (RELATED: Tuohy Family From ‘The Blind Side” Ends 19-Year-Conservatorship Over Michael Oher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

It remains unclear whether the therapy session was scheduled as a result of Jace’s brief runaway stint, or if it was a previously scheduled session that was part of his regular routine, according to TMZ.

“Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children,” Jenelle said, per the outlet.