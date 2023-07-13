REPORT: Reality TV Star Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

Las Vegas police reportedly arrested “Teen Mom 2” star Nathan Griffith on Wednesday for battery by strangulation.

The reality television star was booked into the Clark County jail as a result of the allegedly violent exchange. Law enforcement sources said Griffith’s aggressive behavior was directed at a family member, and the matter is being criminally investigated, according to TMZ. There were no further details released about what led to the incident, or what exactly transpired that caused such tension in the family’s home.

Initial reports by law enforcement sources indicate police received a call at 9:15 pm and were dispatched to a residence where Griffith was staying, according to TMZ.

No further information was provided pertaining to the identity of the alleged victim, or the extent of their injuries.

This is not the first time police have been called to intercept Griffith’s behavior. He was previously arrested for domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Big Flirt’: Kevin Spacey Dismisses His Alleged Victims)

He starred on the reality television show “Teen Mom 2,” and became known for his tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Jenelle Evans. The pair had a child together and became engaged soon after they became parents. The couple didn’t make it down the aisle and ended up canceling their engagement as a result of their irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

It remains unclear if Griffith remains in custody at this time, or if he has been released on bond.