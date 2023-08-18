Alan Dershowitz Calls For ‘Independent Special Counsel’ In Biden Probe

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz called for an “independent special counsel” in the Hunter Biden probe, saying he didn’t want the House of Representatives to look into the matter.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Aug. 11 to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26. (RELATED: ‘North Of $50 Million’: GOP Rep Says Biden Payouts Even Higher Than Reported)

WATCH:



“It pains me to say this because I like Joe Biden, I’ve known him for 40 years, I’d like to vote for him in the next election,” Dershowitz said. “But the time has come to appoint an independent outside special counsel to investigate the relationship between Hunter Biden and President Biden. There’s already a special counsel on the classified material. That is totally different. In fact, if I were Joe Biden, I would be calling for a special counsel to take this case out of the partisan House of Representatives.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said that despite claims from Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, what Hunter Biden did was not normal.

“When you look at the mainstream and media and the left is doing, they’re saying all this is perfectly normal,” Mace, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said. “The average American knows it’s anything but.”

“We are not allowed to share, for example, suspicious activity reports because they are confidential, Tammy,” Mace said. “If I could share the amount of money we are talking about and money-laundering. It is astronomical, it would blow your mind to know the amount of money we are talking about here that was laundered through dozens and dozens of shell companies. None of this happens without Joe Biden. It ought to be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.