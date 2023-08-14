‘North Of $50 Million’: GOP Rep Mace Says Biden Payouts Even Higher Than Reported

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Monday that the money paid to the Biden family from foreign companies was much higher than reported, based on suspicious activity reports.

“We’re not allowed to share the suspicious activity reports, but I’ve seen suspicious activity reports that make me believe the amount of money that the Biden family was paid off is north of $50 million,” Mace told “Cavuto Coast to Coast” guest host Cheryl Casone. “It’s not just Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, James Biden, his brother. There are grandchildren that received money from communist China, for example.” (RELATED: ‘The Bidens Are Being Protected’: GOP Rep Fallon Reacts To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Elena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov until his death in 2019. The House Oversight Committee identified roughly $20 million in payments to the Biden family.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Friday to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

Mace also defended Republicans for not immediately racing to impeach President Joe Biden, and blasted Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, saying she “politicized” the impeachment process.

“I don’t want this to be seen as tit-for-tat. I want us to be deliberative, I want us to be thoughtful, and I want us to show the American people the truth,” Mace told Casone. “Don’t trust us, but trust the evidence that will, I believe, come forward.”

“We don’t want to rush the process,” Mace said later. “We have to be seen better than Nancy Pelosi, we have to be seen as better than the left, because I want the American people to know and trust what we’re putting forward and not think this is political. It shouldn’t be political, it should be about the evidence.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Hunter Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.