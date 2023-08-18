‘Americans Before Illegals’: Curtis Sliwa Slams Surge Of Migrants In New York City

Former Republican New York City Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa explained his decision to protest New York City’s migrant policies on Thursday’s episode of “Hannity.”

Police arrested for Sliwa allegedly blocking the road in protest of the erection of a tent facility for 1,000 single male illegal migrants in Queens. He was subsequently released due to New York City’s no-bail laws.

The former mayoral candidate said that he would protest the facility “again and again,” and that he wishes for policies that put “Americans before illegals.”

Host Sean Hannity said that there are homeless veterans in America that have never received treatment and accommodations as nice as the migrants, such as $350 hotel rooms. Hannity also stated that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has recently announced a $12 billion plan to assist the migrants. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Washington Issue’: Hundreds Of New Yorkers Protest Planned Migrant Tent Shelter)

“He wanted a sanctuary city. This is what they got. Now, what’s gonna happen to the schools in the fall?” Hannity asked.

“They’re gonna be jam-packed with kids who can’t even speak English. The public schools are bad enough to begin with,” Sliwa explained. “It’s gonna make it that much worse. You know who has to pay for all of us? We the sucker taxpayers while the politicians play Santa Claus with our money.”

Sliwa blamed Joe Biden for encouraging a mass influx of illegal immigration into the country.

Sliwa says that when he was arrested over his protests of the city’s migrant policies, he was met with high-fives at the police station and admiration from the other prisoners. Sliwa said that he handcuffed himself to the facility to make the politicians’ lives much harder and that they wouldn’t brush off his frustrations.

“Migrants, get to the back of the line and go back to where you came from! You don’t belong here,” Sliwa exclaimed.