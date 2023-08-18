IRS Agent Shot And Killed By Fellow IRS Agent During Training Exercise

An IRS agent was shot and killed by a fellow agent Thursday during what authorities have described as a routine training exercise.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident, which took place at the Federal Correctional Institution firing range in Phoenix, Arizona, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) said, according to AZCentral. The incident occurred during a training exercise that included multiple federal agencies, an FBOP spokesperson told the outlet.

The FBI has not released the identities of the individuals involved in the fatal shooting, though the bureau has released a statement to the public. (RELATED: Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend For Going To A Party, After Telling Her ‘There Would Be Trouble’ If She Attended)

The shooting was accidental and no other individuals were injured during the incident, per AZ Family.

The IRS agent died while receiving medical attention at the HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, according to The Associated Press.

The FBI said in a statement that its “Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an IRS special agent today that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range,” per FOX 10 Phoenix.

“To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review,” the statement continued.