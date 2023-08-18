Former US Senator And Conservative Legend James L. Buckley Dies At Age 100

James L. Buckley, a strong advocate of conservative values, passed away Friday morning at 100 years old.

Buckley’s journey reached the high levels of all three branches of the government. Born as the fourth of 10 kids, Buckley’s belief in conservative ideals started early. Raised in Connecticut, he learned about limited government, personal freedom and his Catholic faith from his parents, according to National Review (NR). Buckley’s younger brother, the well-known William F. Buckley Jr., also deepened James’ dedication to conservative principles.

A most beautiful soul, James Buckley, died this morning. He was a senator and judge, but I will always remember him most fondly at the altar rail, where he said we are all equal and in need of our Savior. May he be in union with Him today and for eternity. — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) August 18, 2023

After graduating from Yale University, Buckley paused his studies to serve in World War II. When he returned, he became a lawyer defending constitutional conservatism. He made history in 1968 by becoming the first third-party candidate to win a Senate seat since 1940, according to NR. Buckley advocated for tax rate indexing, a concept that later found its place in the Reagan tax bill. He introduced the Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1973.

Buckley was instrumental in the passage of the Family Educational Rights and Policy Act of 1974, emphasizing parental rights in education. His legal expertise led to a landmark Supreme Court decision that addressed campaign-finance regulations and their implications for freedom of political speech, according to NR.

Later in Buckley’s career, former President Ronald Reagan appointed him first as an undersecretary of state, then as head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and finally a 15-year tenure as a federal judge.