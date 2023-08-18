Man Who Went Missing On Alaska Vacation Made Eerie Facebook Post Days Before Disappearing

Just days before disappearing, Jonas Bare, who was celebrating his birthday in Alaska, made an unsettling Facebook post about not getting lost as he had on vacation a decade ago.

The Fairbanks Police Department are searching for the 50-year-old Tennessee resident and Cynthia Hovesepian, 37, who were on holiday in Alaska but had failed to get on their return flight and had not contacted family. Officers “located the couple’s luggage still at their Fairbanks accommodations,” according to police report from Chena Hot Springs.

Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers found the couple’s vehicle at Chena Hot Springs Resort on Saturday. A search and rescue operation was launched in the area, according to the report. (RELATED: Hiker Found Alive After 8 Days Missing In Wilderness)

Bare had been documenting his trip to Alaska on his Facebook account, revealing he was traveling to his 50th state for his 50th birthday.

“I’m not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range. If a Kodiak gets me, I’ll consider that an honorable death,” Bare wrote to Facebook on Aug. 8.

His last posts included a photo from Denali National Park, where he revealed their plan to leave the base camp early in the morning.

Chena Hot Springs is known to have no reception or service on the trails. “Make sure someone will know if you do not return,” a hiking guide website states. The hiking guidelines further note that it is easy to get lost.