‘Loving Every Moment’: Mother Of 13-Year-Old Rape Victim Profiled In Abortion Article Gushes Over Infant Grandson

The mother of a 13-year-old rape victim profiled in Time magazine expressed the family’s love for the new baby in an update posted to GoFundMe.

The young girl from Clarksdale, Mississippi — referred to by the pseudonym “Ashley” — was profiled in a Time magazine article published Monday. Her son, nicknamed “Peanut,” was conceived from a rape that occurred in the family’s yard, according to the article.

Ashley’s mother, “Regina,” sought an abortion for her daughter, but was unable to get one due to Mississippi’s ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy except in cases of danger to the mother’s life, incest or rape reported to police. (RELATED: Pro Life Advocacy Group Fires Comms Director After GOP Rep Called Her A ‘Bigot’ For Sharing Her Faith)

Time describes the exceptions as “largely theoretical,” noting that Regina was not aware of the rape exception and that there are no abortion providers left in Mississippi.

Since the article’s publication, the family has created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $80,000 to pay for clothes, milk, food and other necessities. As of this writing, the page has garnered 963 donations, totaling $56,462.

The mother of the 13-year-old rape victim has posted an update. They’ve fallen in love with their baby boy, nicknamed “Peanut.” Had they aborted him, they’d never have known the joy they’re experiencing now. Rape is tragic and traumatic, and so is abortion. The headlines that… pic.twitter.com/0PRnp06O0A — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 18, 2023

In an updated posted to GoFundMe on Thursday, Regina thanked donors and wrote that she and Ashley were thrilled with the new addition to their family.

“I will like to thank everyone for reading our story and offering to help in anyway they could, I shed so many tears alone in my room at night. It hurts and it hurts bad,” Regina wrote. “Deep down I didn’t know anyone would care about what had happen let alone I didn’t know anyone was out there who wanted to hear my story and write about it that is rare around here.”

“Millions of peoples has read Ashley and my bay bay Peanut story I love him so much he has my heart,” she continued. “Peanut is now 2 weeks old and we are loving every moment with him. You guys are our Guardian Angels and we thank you! We appreciate you! WE LOVE YOU! To all my Donors and Supporters!!!! WE LOVE YOU!! I will be sending thank you notes personally to you guys!!!!”