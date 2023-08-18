Pro Life Advocacy Group Fires Comms Director After GOP Rep Called Her A ‘Bigot’ For Sharing Her Faith

Pro-life advocacy group Ohio Right to Life has fired communications director Elizabeth Marbach after her online dispute with Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller.

Miller, who is Jewish, accused Marbach of religious bigotry Tuesday in response to a tweet from Marbach, which read, “There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone.”

“This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen. Delete it, Lizzie. Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion. You have gone too far,” Miller replied. (RELATED: Dem State Rep Accused Republican Colleague Of Crying ‘Fake Tears’ During Abortion Bill Debate, Texts Show)

Miller has since issued an apology on Twitter.

“I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post,” he tweeted Tuesday night.

Marbach was offered the chance to resign from the pro-life advocacy organization twice, and was fired after she declined, according to the Republic Sentinel.

Ohio Right to Life dismissed communications director Elizabeth Marbach after Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller, whose wife sits on the entity’s board, rebuked her for sharing the gospel on social media.https://t.co/XdsQkri444 — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) August 17, 2023

The outlet also reports that Marbach previously had a disagreement with a fellow employee over an Aug. 10 tweet in which she called a pro-abortion activist a “murderous liar.”

Miller’s wife, Emily Moreno Miller, sits on the board of Ohio Right to Life. Her father, Bernie Moreno, is a GOP candidate for the Ohio Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Ohio Right to Life CEO Peter Range has since responded to the controversy in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Ohio Right to Life can confirm that Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Marbach is no longer employed at Ohio Right to Life,” Range wrote. “This decision was not based on any single event as some on social media claim. We appreciate Lizzie’s service and wish her the best in future endeavors.”