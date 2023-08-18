Pesky Nuisance Tops List Of Most Annoying Parts Of Summer, Poll Shows

Mosquitoes rank as the number one summer annoyance, according to new research conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by OFF!

The research, reported by the New York Post on Friday, uncovered that 28% of Americans find mosquitoes to be the worst part of summer. Sweating and excessive heat came in a close second at 27%. (RELATED: Show The Bugs Who Is Boss With This Indoor/Outdoor Zapper)

Bug bites are such an annoyance that 49% of respondents claim they would rather stand in a ticket line for hours than have their bodies riddled with them. Likewise, 44% of respondents stated they would rather spend a month deprived of social media than be covered in bug bites.

The survey also predicted 88% of people would get sunburnt an average of 2.5 times over the summer. Only 12% wouldn’t get sunburnt, according to the outlet.

Gen Z seems especially hateful of bug bites, with 66% responding that they regretted participating in an outdoor activity because of having suffered bug bites. The poll also reveals that 74% of Gen Z has canceled events because of bug bites.

“Mosquitoes are attracted to body heat and lactic acid, a substance your body emits when you sweat – especially during those hot summer months,” Dr. Tom Mascari, an entomologist at SC Johnson’s Center for Insect Science, told the New York Post. “They are also drawn to the carbon dioxide we expel while breathing and can find even the smallest areas of exposed skin. To help prevent mosquito bites, choose an insect repellent that fits your needs and your situation, and make sure any repellent you use contains active ingredients tested and proven to repel mosquitoes, like DEET or picaridin.”

There are also other practical steps to avoid being bit by mosquitoes.

“Along with sunscreen, incorporating insect repellent into one’s daily routine in the summer months could mean the difference between making summer memories at the beach or lake, or staying home,” Dr. Michelle Henry, a dermatologist and OFF! partner told the outlet. “Prevention is the best protection against mosquitoes. That’s why it’s important to apply bug spray right after sunscreen and before heading outside as a part of your everyday routine – if insect repellent is applied after you start to get bit, it may already be too late.”