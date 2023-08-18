Protesters Expose ACLU’s Agenda: Trans Rights Or Women’s Rights?

The Daily Caller’s “Man vs Street” team took a brief break into some serious reportage Friday, and tackled the fascinating world of anti-transgender activists.

Malik Lahrim hit the streets of Washington, D.C., to meet the women protesting the American Civil Liberties Union over their prioritization of transgender rights over women’s rights.

“One of the biggest issues is they’re putting trans women in women’s prisons, locker rooms, and restrooms,” Lahrim explained. “These are natural men. These women are furious.”

And they absolutely should be. Women haven’t had 100 years of private space — safe places where we know our bodies and our souls should be protected from bad men who do bad things to us. These protestors have every right to be angry with any organization or institution trying to eradicate the sanctity of our gender.

Unless you grew up in a woman’s body, you will never understand what we are talking about. But these ladies really managed to put it succinctly. (RELATED: Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Slams Police For Letting Rapists With Penises Identify As Women)

“We are being told that our ability to consent — no one asked us if these men could enter our spaces, and if they did ask us, we would say ‘no,'” one of the women explained. “So in that sense, our right to offer our approval, or consent, or even our feedback has been removed. So these men are simply entitled to access our spaces, whether or not we agree to it.”

When asked why there is such a big push to put men women’s facilities, the women did not hold back. “Besides they don’t have any respect for women, I think it’s money.” (RELATED: We Asked Gen Z Women If They Want Kids. The Responses Were Unhinged)

You can watch the rest here, and maybe learn a thing or two about why women are so angry, and why you should be too.