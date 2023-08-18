Qatar Reportedly Funded Ilhan Omar’s World Cup Trip

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a person who has a long history of making anti-Semitic comments, attended the 2022 World Cup on a trip funded by the Qatari government, according to the Free Beacon.

The very government that bankrolls the terrorist organization Hamas, which wants to see the state of Israel cease to exist, is apparently funding a U.S. member of Congress.

Something tells me it should be illegal for our representatives to take trips funded by foreign governments. Especially foreign governments that bankroll terrorist groups.

