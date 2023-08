Target’s CEO said that the boycott against the company’s Pride Month merchandise contributed to a decline in sales during the second quarter, according to Newsweek.

The company reportedly saw a 5.4% decline in sales and a 4.9% decline in revenue compared to last year.

If you partook in the Target boycotts, congrats! It worked.

