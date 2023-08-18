UFO Creeps On Sunbathers At Popular Beach Town, Investigator Claims

One UFO hunter believes that an alien is watching British sunbathers at a popular seaside town on the English coast, according to a report published Friday.

John Mooner, who had made a career out of investigating UFO phenomena, apparently, told the Daily Star he saw something strange in the sky while hanging out on Exmouth Beach. “I walked along the beach, heading toward the harbour, and once I finally reached the end of the beach, I turned around to look back,” he explained.

“I then spotted something rather unexpected – I just happened to see an anomalous object over by some trees and several hotels,” Mooner continued. “I quickly took a photograph, successfully capturing the anomalous object, just before it disappeared or cloaked away from view.”

Mooner said the incident was “incredible” that it shows the prevalence of alien phenomenon in Devon. He shared an image with the outlet, but it really doesn’t show much. Just something floating in the sky.

Reports of aliens in Devon have popped up here and there over the years, such as one report in 2015 of an object that appeared to float into the ocean. (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

“There was no form of visible propulsion and I watched it as it slowly glided through the air until it was directly above The Octagon, which is a shop that sells snacks and refreshments,” Mooner noted of the recent incident. “I had a feeling that this large anomalous sphere was observing the people on the beach below.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the government staged a UFO hoax in the U.K. My fellow countrymen are not exactly open-minded when it comes to aliens, conspiracies or thinking things the government doesn’t tell them to think. Convincing the Brits that aliens are real would definitely get the most skeptical population out of the way before taking on the rest of the world.