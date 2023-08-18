35-Year-Old Rapper Young Capone Dead After Going Missing 1 Month Ago

Rapper Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has been confirmed dead on Tuesday after he reportedly went missing in Chicago in July, according to the New York Post.

The 35-year-old rapper from East Atlanta, whose legal name was Rodriguez Smith, was a protégé of Jermaine Dupri, the outlet reported. His publicist Aleesha Carter announced his passing on Instagram.

“This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,” Carter said.

“Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP,” she added.

The cause of Capone’s death has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether he was found before his untimely death, the New York Post noted. (RELATED: Famous Rapper And Collaborator Dead At Age 50)

Dupri acknowledged his protégé’s passing on Instagram by sharing a photo of him with four white dove emojis.

Capone’s last album, “SlumMade 2.0,” was released in December, the outlet reported.