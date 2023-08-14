Famous Rapper And Collaborator Dead At Age 50

Famous rapper Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, died recently at the age of 50.

Magoo formerly collaborated with Timbaland and was a talented, well-respected artist in the music industry. Fellow recording artist Digital Black confirmed his death on social media, Monday. “Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends,” he wrote to Instagram. Magoo’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Digital Black posted an image of Maggoo’s 1997 album with Timbaland — which was responsible for the rap duo’s rise to fame — as part of the tribute for his fallen friend. The “Welcome To Our World” album cover embraced some of the artist’s most recognized work. Some of their biggest hits included Luv 2 Luv U, Clock Strikes, and Up Jumps da Boogie featuring Missy Elliot.

Many celebrities took to social media to grieve the sudden loss of their friend and associate. Ginuwine was among the mourners, sharing a public tribute to Magoo on social media.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date … this dude, always pushed me … I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him … totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha,” he wrote.

He went on to share his emotional connection with Magoo. (RELATED: Influential Artist Big Pokey Dead At Age 48 After On-Stage Incident)

“I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷” he said.

“I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽” he wrote to Instagram.

Musician ORyan Omri Browner, and Rapper Mr. Dalvin also shared messages of condolences online.