Daily Caller Reporter Grills Barney Frank After He Claims Border Being Open Is ‘Silly’

A Daily Caller reporter corrected former Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank during a Saturday interview after he claimed the U.S.-Mexico border is not open.

Brianna Lyman, a reporter with The Daily Caller took a sledgehammer to several claims Frank made during an Aug. 19 interview on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report” with host Rita Cosby. Frank labeled the statement that the border was open as being “silly” and argued that the Biden administration had “a lot” of efforts going on to enforce illegal immigration at the southern border.

“I’m just going to go with the biggest one,” Lyman said as she began correcting Frank’s claims. “The Biden administration has sued Governor Abbott after he tried to put barriers in the water to deter migrants because the federal government is not doing their job. So, they are literally working on behalf of the migrants.”

In July, the Biden administration sued Texas after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized a floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grand River to deter illegal immigration.

Barney Frank falsely claimed the border is not open and that any suggestion it is is “silly.” He’s dead wrong, so I made it known to him on live television. Have a look: Thank you @RitaCosby for having me! pic.twitter.com/Uo5HwgNrJN — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) August 19, 2023

“Yes, we have problems at the border,” Frank had argued. “But, the statement that it’s open is simply silly.”

“That’s true,” Lyman fired back about the open border being open. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Barney Frank Tells Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe He’s On The Board Of Signature Bank)

Frank argued the Biden administration was leading efforts to enforce policies against illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border; however, some of those efforts, have “not been as effective” as the Biden administration would like. Frank continued, adding how President Joe Biden implemented an asylum policy which would have forced border officials to turn away migrants seeking asylum if they had passed through a safe country and not sought asylum there.

That policy was blocked by a judge at the end of July.