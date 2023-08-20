Comer: Hunter Biden Was Copied On Government Emails Pertaining To Ukraine While Biden Was VP

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer spoke Sunday with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, revealing that Hunter Biden was reportedly copied on government emails pertaining to Ukraine while his father was serving as vice president.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden was not only receiving communications from people within the federal government under multiple aliases, but his son, Hunter, was copied on emails going to his father pertaining to Ukraine, Comer told Bartiromo. (RELATED: House Oversight Demands Archived Records Of Joe Biden’s Communications About Ukraine And Burisma)

“We’ve always heard that the White House has said that Hunter Biden wasn’t an employee of the government. He wasn’t any part of the government so they couldn’t understand why House Republicans on the Oversight Committee were investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, because Hunter wasn’t a part of the government. Well, if that were true then why was he receiving emails from the government?” Comer asked.



Comer further argued “evidence was mounting every day” against Biden and his purported role in the firing of Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor overseeing the investigation of Burisma. Citing testimony given by Hunter’s one-time business associate Devon Archer, Comer alleged that the owners of Burisma were feeling pressure from Shokin’s investigation and sought assistance from Washington through Hunter Biden.

“Of course the Democrats tried to say that, well, that could have been anybody in Washington, but what we’ve now learned is Joe Biden was using a fake email name to receive correspondence from his staff that he was copying Hunter Biden on,” Comer stated. He added that he believed Hunter had to prove his worth to Burisma, and forwarded those emails to them to prove Washington was working on the issue.

“Look, it is obvious that Joe Biden abused his power as vice president for the sole purpose to protect his son who was receiving millions and millions of dollars from this corrupt Ukrainian energy company. And this email ties Joe Biden and Hunter Biden into this corruption scheme without a shadow of a doubt,” Comer stated.

Comer stressed that the emails in question contained “100% government business” and there was no reason why Hunter Biden should have been included on any of them. “Again, the Democrats in the White House have claimed that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had a wall, a firewall between their business affairs and, again, Maria, as you know, there are no legitimate businesses here,” Comer stated.