Deadly Wreck During Massachusetts Police Chase Sends Engine Block Crashing Through Brick House

A teenager who tried to dodge a traffic stop died late Sunday in a car crash that saw the car’s engine block crashing through the brick wall of a residence in west-central Massachusetts, according to state police.

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper attempted to pull over the unnamed 19-year-old sole occupant of a Nissan Altima in Belchertown, Hampshire County, but the teenager “sped away from the Trooper, ran a red light at the intersection with Route 9, then failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve in the roadway and went off the right side of the road,” per a Massachusetts State Police news release.

The car “struck a mulch bed and became airborne, then subsequently struck a rock wall, a large tree, and a light post before striking the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway of a house” and striking the house itself, the statement continued. The car’s engine block was flung out of the car due to the impact of the crash. The engine block plowed through the brick wall of a house six blocks away from where the car’s frame had landed, “and finally came to rest on the second floor inside the house.” (RELATED: Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Residence, Driver Hospitalized)

Belchertown homeowner speaking out after teen driver speeding away from police Sunday night loses control slamming into the home and is killed…the engine of the car was launched into the second floor bathroom #7News pic.twitter.com/7OW7XyxBEo — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 21, 2023

The teenager was also flung out of the car during the collision sequence and died at the scene, according to the police statement. No one in the affected houses suffered any injuries.

Neighbors said the crash was the loudest thing they’d ever heard, WWLP-22News reported. “It was a loud sound. It was kind of amazing actually. But you could tell something serious had happened,” Mike Forgue told the outlet.