Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Residence, Driver Hospitalized

A car flew off the road and crashed into the second floor of a home in a Pennsylvania neighborhood Sunday, leaving the driver hospitalized.

The accident occurred in Decatur Township, the Junction Fire Company said in a statement on Facebook. Rescue crews “stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms,” the statement noted. Local police and emergency medical services personnel reportedly assisted the effort. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Captures Car Flying Over Popular Landmark, Landing Upside-Down)

The wrecked Toyota Corolla, once safely removed, left a gaping hole in the house, according to pictures provided by the fire department.

The work reportedly took about three hours. “The crew had to think outside the box in order to temporarily stabilize the vehicle until it was time to remove it,” a spokesperson for the fire department said.

“There was an embankment right beside the house. He hit that pretty hard and it launched him up to the second floor,” Paul Yocum, a lieutenant with the Junction Fire Company, said.

The crash drew some reactions on Twitter. One user, Jonathan Berk, observed, “We’re not safe anywhere from traffic violence.” Local Florida news outlet Holt Enterprise News remarked that the car “[m]issed the garage “by that much.”‘ Another user, John Tomlinson, surmised that the “[d]river must have been going super-fast. That’s what “launched” the car.”

In a similar incident, a car lodged itself in the second story of a home in Placer County, Nevada, in April.