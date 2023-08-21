Biden’s Main Super PAC Has A Massive Unexplained Discrepancy In Its Finances: REPORT

President Joe Biden’s primary super PAC stated it received $12 million less from a group than the group reported it gave to the PAC, according to an investigation by The Washington Free Beacon.

Future Forward USA Action, a 501(c)(4), reported giving its affiliated PAC Future Forward $15.3 million in 2021 in an IRS tax form, but Future Forward only reported receiving $3.4 million, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. Future Forward, a leading Biden PAC, has reported additional discrepancies in its financial data in recent years, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn described Future Forward as “the pre-eminent super PAC supporting the Biden-Harris agenda and 2024 efforts,” according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Left-Wing Dark Money Juggernaut Founder Slapped With IRS Complaint)

“It seems very odd to tell the IRS that you sent $15 million to a super PAC, but to only have that super PAC report $3 million,” nonprofit Attorney Jason Torchinsky told the Free Beacon. “If the FEC determined that there were $12 million in underreported receipts by a super PAC, that could result in a substantial fine because FEC penalties are often assessed based on the amount at issue.”

Legal experts are pushing for an investigation into Future Forward, according to the Free Beacon.

Future Forward has no staff and therefore has not spent any money on employees, according to FEC filings. It uses Future Forward USA Action’s staff instead, which is not rare nor illegal, but their figures have discrepancies, according to the Free Beacon.

Future Forward reported receiving over $467,000 in in-kind staff contributions from Future Forward USA Action in 2020, but the 501(c)(4) reported that it gave only slightly over $67,000 during that time period.

The White House, the Biden campaign, Future Forward and Future Forward USA Action did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

