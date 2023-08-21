Burak Can Tas Dies In Motorcycle Crash Just Weeks Before Wedding

A social media influencer died in August following his involvement in a motorcycle crash in southern Türkiye only weeks before his wedding, according to Hürriyet.

Burak Can Tas, 23, was riding his motorcycle on a street in central Sarıçam district in Adana when he hit a dog, lost control and fell off his bike, Hürriyet reported. Police and emergency responders reported to the scene and took the critically injured Tas to the hospital by ambulance, where he died of his injuries.

Tas tried to avoid the dog and hit the barriers on the road instead, according to a separate report on X. (RELATED: REPORT: Newly-Engaged Woman Plunges Off Cliff To Her Death Just Moments After Boyfriend Proposed)

Sosyal medyada paylaştığı videolarla tanınan Adanalı motosiklet sürücüsü Burak Can Taşan(23) Sarıçam’da motosikletiyle giderken köpeğe çarpmamak için hakimiyetini kaybedip bariyerlere çarparak hayatını kaybettti. pic.twitter.com/OlqdWofoWo — Adanacity (@bizadanaliyik) August 14, 2023

Before his death, Tas was preparing to marry Yaren Kara, fellow motorcycling buff and social media influencer, the outlet noted.

“I didn’t know how to love or be loved until now, I learned with you, my love,” Kara said in part on social media following the proposal, adding she was “ready to walk and drive with you until the end of my life.”

Motosiklet kazasında ölen sosyal medya fenomeni Burak Can Taşan Adana Buruk mezarlığında toprağa verildi. Taşan’ın kız arkadaşı Yaren Kara’ya evlilik teklifi ettiği ve düğün hazırlığında olduğu öğrenildi. Arkadaşları Taşan’ı motosikletlerle uğurladı… pic.twitter.com/V1rrggChWP — Adanacity (@bizadanaliyik) August 15, 2023

“I thank you for every day spent with you, my love. I will miss your sweet smell so much, sweetheart,” Kara said in part in an Instagram post mourning Tas’ death.

“May God host you in the most beautiful corner of heaven.”

“He was a brilliant young man, may his place be heaven,” a fan of Tas’ reportedly said, while another remarked, “Good people die young. May he rest in peace.”