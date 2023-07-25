REPORT: Newly-Engaged Woman Plunges Off Cliff To Her Death Just Moments After Boyfriend Proposed

A heartwarming moment turned to heartache after a newly-engaged woman plunged to her death just moments after her boyfriend proposed July 6, the New York Post reported.

Yesim Demir and her new fiancé, Nizamettin Gursu were celebrating their new engagement next to a steep cliff in Canakkale, a city in northwestern Turkey when tragedy struck, the New York Post reported. Following the proposal, Gursu rushed back to the car to gather things for their celebratory picnic when he heard Demir scream. Upon racing back to the scene, Gursu found that Demir had slipped and fallen more than 100 feet from the cliffside point at Polente Bay, the outlet reported.

Yeşim Demir’in ölümünün ardından Bozcaada’da yeni uygulama: Polente Burnu’na girişler kısıtlandıhttps://t.co/QPu0bbmZCc pic.twitter.com/j0F1qKLhOI — Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) July 24, 2023



“We chose [that spot] to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down,” Gursu said of Demir’s tragic fall.

Gursu immediately called for help, but after 45 minutes of life-saving measures, Demir was pronounced dead, according to the New York Post.

The cliffside spot is reportedly a favorite haunt of the local population, especially to watch the sunset, though many people admit the site isn’t entirely safe. “[T]he roads are very bad and there is no precaution on the edge of the cliff. A fence should be drawn here, precautions should be taken,” Demir’s friends stated, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Colorado Police Officer Dies After Falling From 40-Foot Bridge While Pursuing Alleged Carjackers: Officials)

After Demir’s fall, access to the cliffside spot was restricted while authorities investigated. The area reopened on July 15 in a “controlled manner” on July 15, the New York Post reported.