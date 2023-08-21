DC Cops Arrest 12-Year-Old Boy For Armed Carjacking In Broad Daylight

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy accused of committing an armed carjacking in broad daylight in the District of Columbia, according to a Monday press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, Southeast,” the press release from the MPD reads.

The unnamed suspect approached a person in their car around 1:06 p.m. Sunday and “demanded” the person in the vehicle hand over their keys, according to MPD. During the encounter, the victim allegedly observed the suspect “holding an object in his waistband that the victim believed was a firearm.”

After the suspect fled the scene on foot, MPD detectives later found the boy and apprehended him. Upon apprehending the boy, officers discovered he was in possession of a firearm, according to the press release.

The suspect has been charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the press release.

