EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle To Attend First GOP Debate Despite Trump Absence

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will attend the first GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle despite Donald Trump’s absence, the Daily Caller has learned.

“We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide,” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle told the Caller.

The pair are going to do media for the former president and will be promoting their Rumble shows.

The former president previously hinted that he would not participate in the presidential debates and confirmed Sunday that he would not be in attendance.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” Trump announced on Truth Social. (RELATED: ‘Not In His Interest’: Trump Shouldn’t Participate In GOP’s First Republican Primary Debate, Experts Say)

Instead, Trump is reportedly planning to sit down with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for an interview.

Several candidates have qualified for the Milwaukee debate, including Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum.