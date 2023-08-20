Trump Confirms He Will Skip GOP Debates

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday he will skip the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary debates.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” Trump announced on Truth Social.

The former president hinted previously that he might not join in on at least the first debate in Milwaukee. Trump told Fox News host Brett Baier in June that, though he likes to debate, he didn’t see the point given his polling. Speaking of his rival candidates who are currently polling well below him, Trump asked, “Why would I allow people at 1% and 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?”



Trump further accused his low-polling rivals of wasting everyone’s time at the debates as they aren’t popular and therefore “shouldn’t be there.”

Instead of joining his GOP rivals in a debate, Trump has reportedly been considering an alternate method of discussing his positions with a wider audience. Trump plans to sit down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the New York Times reported Aug. 18. (RELATED: Trump Leans Towards Skipping First GOP Primary Debate, Weighs Holding Counter Event: REPORT)

That report followed another statement by the former president on his Truth Social account in which he referenced his high poll numbers over a “wonderful field of Republican candidates.”

“People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he stated.

Trump has been consistently polling double-digits over his closest rivals, despite the four indictments against him. In a CBS poll conducted between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, Trump polled at 62% among likely GOP voters, his largest lead yet. His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, came in at 16%.

Of the Republican debates, the poll revealed that 91% of likely voters wanted the GOP candidates to use the debates to make a case for themselves as opposed to 9% who want the candidates to use the platform to make a case against the former president.