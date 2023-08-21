Michigan Man With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots Robbery Suspect While Holding Six-Pack Of Beer

Footage shows a Cass County, Michigan, man thwarting an alleged armed robbery July 27 by shooting the suspect while carrying a six-pack of beer.

The unnamed customer’s gunshots left the the accused robber with serious injuries, local outlet WOODTV reported Aug. 18. The suspect, who allegedly attempted to rob the Stone Lake Marathon Mini Mart, wielded a boxcutter at the time of the incident, according to the outlet.

Cassopolis, Michigan – This gives another meaning to staying cool under pressure. Last month a brave armed citizen “calmly” shot an armed robber multiple times for trying to rob a gas station called Stone Lake Marathon. The incident reportedly happened on July 27th but… pic.twitter.com/9OWmGmDWtE — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) August 20, 2023 “You know why I’m here,” the alleged robber said upon entering the gas station, according to police reports cited by WOODTV. The suspect, identified as Cordelius Anthony Martin, walked into the gas station dressed entirely in black. He then pulled a mask over his face before he approached the store clerk and pulled out a box cutter, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery At Caesar’s Palace. Other Casino Heists Remain Unsolved) The customer then shot at Martin three times from his handgun. After a short pause, the customer sent three more bullets directed towards the suspect. Several seconds later, the customer sent his final shot towards the suspect.

The customer’s bullets hit the suspect’s arm, back and face, WOODTV reported. After successfully subduing the suspect, the customer said he dashed to his car to grab another magazine. He returned to the scene and held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived, according to the outlet.

The police department will conduct an investigation to determine whether to bring charges against the customer, who possesses a concealed carry permit, Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

“In Michigan, obviously, we do have defense of others as part of the law in Michigan, that you can defend others if they’re in a situation that there’s dangerous force being used against them,” Fitz told WOODTV. “And certainly in this case, we’ll be looking at the facts in regard to that.”

The unnamed store clerk expressed gratitude for the customer.

“He saved my life,” he told WOODTV.

Martin was arraigned on three charges after being released from the hospital, according to the outlet. He has committed numerous felonies in the past, WOODTV reported, and is facing life in prison.