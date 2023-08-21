Police Charge Woman Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Trump And His Son

Authorities arrested a woman in Chicago on Monday after she allegedly “knowingly and willfully” threatened to shoot former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, according to a complaint.

United States Secret Service Special Agent John Lear filed a complaint against Tracy Marie Fiorenza earlier this month after she allegedly wrote, “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!” in an email sent in May, according to the Aug. 9 complaint. An educational institution in Palm Beach County received the email.

Fiorenza allegedly contacted the headmaster of the institution again in a June 5 email threatening to “slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE,” according to the complaint.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a Chicago woman charged in Florida with threatening former President Donald Trump and his son, Barron, has been arrested and faces a hearing later today at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse: pic.twitter.com/YUO3Tka3L9 — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) August 21, 2023

"Based upon the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that FIORENZA did knowingly and willfully make threats via commercial email to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the persons of the former President of the United States, and a member of the immediate family of a former president, in violation of Title 18," the complaint reads.

USSS SA Sandra Trujillo of the USSS Chicago Field Office called Fiorenza in June and requested an interview, according to the complaint. The suspect consented to voluntary audio and video at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office during a June 14 hearing where she reportedly confessed to writing the emails.

Fiorenza has since been charged under Title 18, United States Code, Section 875 on one count of “Transmitting Threats To Kill Or Injure Another Person in Interstate Commerce,” according to the complaint. She faces a maximum of up to five years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.