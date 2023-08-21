Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales Grabs His Crotch, Kisses Jennifer Hermoso On The Lips After Spain’s World Cup Win

Calm down, guy.

Right after Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the nation’s soccer federation president Luis Rubiales instantly sparked up a scandal to overshadow the team’s accomplishments.

The entire soccer world, as well as the Spanish government themselves, are raining down criticism on Rubiales for inappropriate conduct while celebrating Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the tournament final Sunday.

Not aware of 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia being in his presence, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration, and then proceeded to kiss Spanish player Jenni Hermoso right on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony — and had his hands all over Hermoso’s head in the process. (RELATED: The New Face Of Women’s World Cup Soccer Couldn’t Be Any Less Like The Old Face)

Patting Rubiales on the back as she walked off the stage, Hermoso later told The Telegraph, “Yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

The concerning fact here is the nonchalant manner Rubiales behaves towards Hermoso. The FA president does this on the biggest stage of the sport with royalty and officials near him, surrounded by cameras. Very disturbing, and frankly, concerning. pic.twitter.com/Hh89dfWX4S — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) August 20, 2023

🚨💣 A scandal explodes in Spain because the president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Jenni Hermoso, striker of Spain. [@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/zdKBBxyRXR — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) August 20, 2023

Oh! And he also gave Olga Carmona — Spain‘s superstar — a kiss on the cheek:

Luis Rubiales, the literal PRESIDENT

of RFEF having no issue with kissing

Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the

medal ceremony — and then kissing

match-winner Olga straight after…? Afterwards on Instagram live Jenni

even said: “I didn’t like that”, before

one of the staff in the… pic.twitter.com/GSsD09Jqdq — Michael (@MichaelEmilio_) August 21, 2023

And here’s the video of that crotch grab that I mentioned earlier:

🎥 Los dos planos de la vergüenza. El gesto obsceno de Luis Rubiales, presidente de la RFEF, a escasos metros de la Reina Letizia y la Infanta Sofía. pic.twitter.com/39Av7ljGFb — Relevo (@relevo) August 21, 2023

Luis Rubiales went on to apologize about the matter, saying that he was “probably wrong” in straight comedy.

Luis Rubiales “apologizes” for his actions throughout yesterday. “On the kiss with Jenni I was probably wrong. I have to admit it.” “I have to apologize, and learn from this and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.” [@rfef]pic.twitter.com/IPNp4OhUTJ — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) August 21, 2023

This guy.