Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales Grabs His Crotch, Kisses Jennifer Hermoso On The Lips After Spain’s World Cup Win

Right after Spain won the World Cup, the nation's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales sparked up a scandal to overshadow the team's accomplishments. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Perendinador]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Calm down, guy.

Right after Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the nation’s soccer federation president Luis Rubiales instantly sparked up a scandal to overshadow the team’s accomplishments.

The entire soccer world, as well as the Spanish government themselves, are raining down criticism on Rubiales for inappropriate conduct while celebrating Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the tournament final Sunday.

Not aware of 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia being in his presence, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration, and then proceeded to kiss Spanish player Jenni Hermoso right on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony — and had his hands all over Hermoso’s head in the process. (RELATED: The New Face Of Women’s World Cup Soccer Couldn’t Be Any Less Like The Old Face)

Patting Rubiales on the back as she walked off the stage, Hermoso later told The Telegraph, “Yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

Oh! And he also gave Olga CarmonaSpain‘s superstar — a kiss on the cheek:

And here’s the video of that crotch grab that I mentioned earlier:

Luis Rubiales went on to apologize about the matter, saying that he was “probably wrong” in straight comedy.

This guy.