The New Face Of Women’s World Cup Soccer Couldn’t Be Any Less Like The Old Face

Olga Carmona and Megan Rapinoe … two completely different people.

Spain and England squared off Sunday in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia, with the former getting the 1-0 victory to win the trophy.

In an intense game, Spain left back Olga Carmona broke the ice with a goal in the 29th minute, and being the only score of the contest, it would prove to be the difference maker to give the Spanish their first World Cup championship in history.

After the match, Carmona was ecstatic about the win.

“I think we’re still not aware of what we’ve achieved. When we land we’re going to freak out.”

🙌🏻 ¡¡Qué viva España!! ¡¡Somos #CampeonasdelMundo!! 🗣️ @7olgacarmona nos cuenta cómo ha marcado el gol que le ha dado el título a España. ➡️ “Creo que todavía no somos conscientes de lo que hemos conseguido. Cuando aterricemos vamos a flipar”.#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/NjRrg4bOTx — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023

She even dedicated Spain’s victory to her best friend’s late mother.

“This victory goes to the mother of one of my best friends. I dedicate it to the whole family and with all my love.”

Olga Carmona y su celebración del gol: 🗨️ “Esta victoria va para la madre de una de mis mejores amigas. Se lo dedico a toda la familia y con todo el amor”. pic.twitter.com/nvtxS1DLNI — Relevo (@relevo) August 20, 2023

And then she had this heartbreaker, finding out after the game that her father had passed away.