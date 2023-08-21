The New Face Of Women’s World Cup Soccer Couldn’t Be Any Less Like The Old Face

Olga Carmona and Megan Rapinoe … two completely different people.
Spain and England squared off Sunday in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia, with the former getting the 1-0 victory to win the trophy.
In an intense game, Spain left back Olga Carmona broke the ice with a goal in the 29th minute, and being the only score of the contest, it would prove to be the difference maker to give the Spanish their first World Cup championship in history.
After the match, Carmona was ecstatic about the win.
“I think we’re still not aware of what we’ve achieved. When we land we’re going to freak out.”
🙌🏻 ¡¡Qué viva España!! ¡¡Somos #CampeonasdelMundo!!
🗣️ @7olgacarmona nos cuenta cómo ha marcado el gol que le ha dado el título a España.
➡️ “Creo que todavía no somos conscientes de lo que hemos conseguido. Cuando aterricemos vamos a flipar”.#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/NjRrg4bOTx
— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023
She even dedicated Spain’s victory to her best friend’s late mother.
“This victory goes to the mother of one of my best friends. I dedicate it to the whole family and with all my love.”
Olga Carmona y su celebración del gol:
🗨️ “Esta victoria va para la madre de una de mis mejores amigas. Se lo dedico a toda la familia y con todo el amor”. pic.twitter.com/nvtxS1DLNI
— Relevo (@relevo) August 20, 2023
And then she had this heartbreaker, finding out after the game that her father had passed away.
“I have no words to thank all your love. Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life,” posted Carmona on Twitter. “I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad.”
No tengo palabras para agradecer todo vuestro cariño.
Ayer fue el mejor y el peor día de mi vida.
Sé que tú querrías verme disfrutar de este momento histórico, por eso estaré con mis compañeras, para que desde donde estés sepas que esta estrella también es tuya papá🌟 pic.twitter.com/U0FKunGdml
— Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 21, 2023
Quite frankly, she’s a breath of fresh air from Megan Rapinoe, who doesn’t care about anything but…
Pushing nonsensical left-wing propaganda:
Join us in the fight for pay equity! @MoniqueLimonCA and I are calling on all CA employers to take the Equal Pay Pledge. Watch our chat and take the pledge at the link in my bio. #EqualPay #FairPay #PayEquity #Trusaic #PayParity #EqualPayForEqualWork #PayTransparency 💪🔥👩💼 pic.twitter.com/sMPY25NHSI
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 9, 2023
Pushing even more nonsensical left-wing propaganda:
👏🏼 from both @beckysauerbrunn and @alexmorgan13 ! I don’t know when we will have our first trans member of the @USWNT but rest assured we are ready and they will be taken care of, supported, celebrated most important, not alone. 🏳️⚧️ ❤️ https://t.co/Qn6c7r5LJH
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) February 9, 2023
Teaching children how to swear:
RIHANNA. BITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY. IM UNWELL.
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) February 13, 2023
And only enriching herself in cringe-worthy sponsorships:
Check out this amazing LEGO trophy. Too bad I had to smash it. 😆 #LEGO #PLAYUNSTOPPABLE @LEGO_Group #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/XAQ53jygHn
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 14, 2023
I think we all know who the cooler one is between Olga Carmona and Megan Rapinoe… (RELATED: Coors Light Giving Entire City Of Miami Free Beer After Lionel Messi & Co. Win Leagues Cup)
…and it sure as heck isn’t Rapinoe.