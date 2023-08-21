Editorial

The New Face Of Women’s World Cup Soccer Couldn’t Be Any Less Like The Old Face

After Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Olga Carmona instantly became the new face of women's soccer over Megan Rapinoe. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Olga Carmona and Megan Rapinoe … two completely different people.

Spain and England squared off Sunday in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia, with the former getting the 1-0 victory to win the trophy.

In an intense game, Spain left back Olga Carmona broke the ice with a goal in the 29th minute, and being the only score of the contest, it would prove to be the difference maker to give the Spanish their first World Cup championship in history.

After the match, Carmona was ecstatic about the win.

“I think we’re still not aware of what we’ve achieved. When we land we’re going to freak out.”

She even dedicated Spain’s victory to her best friend’s late mother.

“This victory goes to the mother of one of my best friends. I dedicate it to the whole family and with all my love.”

And then she had this heartbreaker, finding out after the game that her father had passed away.

“I have no words to thank all your love. Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life,” posted Carmona on Twitter. “I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad.”

Quite frankly, she’s a breath of fresh air from Megan Rapinoe, who doesn’t care about anything but…

Pushing nonsensical left-wing propaganda:

Pushing even more nonsensical left-wing propaganda:

Teaching children how to swear:

And only enriching herself in cringe-worthy sponsorships:

I think we all know who the cooler one is between Olga Carmona and Megan Rapinoe(RELATED: Coors Light Giving Entire City Of Miami Free Beer After Lionel Messi & Co. Win Leagues Cup)

…and it sure as heck isn’t Rapinoe.