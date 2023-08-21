‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Levels-Up In Twist-Filled Sixth Episode

Just when you thought “Special Ops: Lioness” couldn’t get deeper, darker, or more insane, creator Taylor Sheridan leveled up the entire series in just one episode Sunday.

Episode six of Paramount+’s latest hit series “Special Ops: Lioness” was one of the most jarring thus far. And made the series so much more addictive. It’s hard to know where to begin, so let’s start with Morgan Freeman. The 86-year-old Hollywood legend made his debut as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, senior to Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), Joe (Zoe Saldana), and CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield (Michael Kelly), and boy was it a good one.

In just one scene between the A-listers, we learned that there is a huge separation between the White House and what goes on within the CIA. And although Sheridan set up the scene to scold the rouge CIA team, things quickly flipped. It ended up with Mullins and his peers trying to take control of the operation (we’ll see if that actually happens).

The control grab came after a dark conversation between Kaitlyn and her husband, where it appeared that the CIA and Secretary of State may be working against each other in the context of their current operation.

Every American Should Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ To Understand The Threat Of Our Open Borders | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩

https://t.co/WcvSsS4fmn — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 14, 2023

We also learned that Cruz (Laysla de Oliveira) is most likely going to be blown up, along with many others, at Aaliyah’s wedding (Stephanie Nur). But that wasn’t even the craziest part of Cruz’s story from episode six. (RELATED: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Episode Two Is Violent, Terrifying, And Laugh-Out-Loud Funny)

In what was somewhat predictable, but still a huge twist, Aaliyah and Cruz spend a girls’ day and sleepover together. They spa, watch “Paranormal Activity” and “The Notebook,” before both describing how neither had ever been in love.

Well, it turns out, they’re probably going to fall in love with each other. Right at the end of the episode, the two women kiss. And a whole new dynamic to this insanely good series changed our entire emotional investment in the characters. (RELATED: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Reveals Dark Truths About The US Military In Episode 4)

While some folks online might think that two gay women in a Sheridan series are “woke,” it’s not. It’s just love, so let us hope that they either survive this carnage together or die having known true love for each other.