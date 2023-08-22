Pediatrics Group Pushes Research Blaming ‘Disinformation’ For Child Sex Change Bans

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published an article Tuesday explaining that a team of scientists had been formed to combat “disinformation” regarding medical sex-change procedures for minors.

The group, composed of eight professionals in the fields of psychology, pediatric endocrinology, child and adolescent psychiatry, law and adolescent medicine, has been advocating against state laws in Texas, Florida and Alabama that bar sex-change procedures for minors, according to the article. The case study’s goal is to combat scientific “disinformation” about the dangers of transgender medical procedures, such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, for children. (RELATED: Judge Stops Schools From Telling Parents About Kid’s Gender Transitions)

“A cross-disciplinary team of academics in medicine, psychology, and law assembled to challenge scientific disinformation on GAC with 2 rapid-response rebuttal reports,” the article reads. “Reports were produced in 3 to 10 weeks after the passage of GAC bans in Texas, Alabama, and Florida in 2022. They were posted online to facilitate dissemination and engage litigators, judges, policy experts, advocates, parents, and others.”

Dr. Meredithe McNamara, an assistant professor of Pediatrics at Yale University and one of the members of the team, explained in a video that the case for sex-change procedures for minors is “firmly grounded in scientific evidence.”

“Gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse youth is firmly grounded in scientific evidence,” McNamara said. “But in 2021, many U.S. states have considered, and some have adopted, that ban access to gender-affirming care, with harsh punishments for providers and parents.”

Another group member, Dr. Nathalie Szilagyi, an instructor at Yale’s Child Study Center, also argued in the video that disinformation was the basis for many state laws prohibiting transgender procedures for children. She said that the “claims” made by lawmakers in the legislation were not in line with “scientific evidence and standard practice” and that those without the right “expertise” may find it hard to notice the disinformation.

The group claimed that elected officials and policymakers are not equipped to understand the scientific research and studies surrounding the transgender medical procedures and that this leads to laws that have a negative effect on transgender individuals and their families, according to the video.

Another recent AAP article, published on Aug. 17, discussed how medical professionals in the pediatric field can educate and advocate to “increase inclusivity, visibility, and an affirming care approach,” according to the website. The article criticized recent legislation that had barred schools from teaching minors about “sexual orientation or gender identity” and the “criminalization of gender-affirming care.”

Not all scientists are in agreement, however. A group of international medical professionals called out the Endocrine Society, an international organization that studies endocrinology and metabolism, in July for claiming that gender transition sugeries prevent suicidal ideation when in fact this claim is “contradicted by every systematic review,” according to the scientists.

Detransitioners, who were given sex-change treatments as children, have also come out against the practice, saying that what they really needed was help with mental health challenges and that the push to transition children is “dangerous.” Nearly half of the countries in the European Union have banned most transgender medical procedures for minors due to concerns about safety and the lack of research.

McNamara and Szilagyi did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

