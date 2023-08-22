American Heritage High School Football Player Timothy Burroughs-Love Suffers Cardiac Arrest

After collapsing during a game Aug. 18, a South Florida high school football player is still undergoing treatment but plans on leaving the hospital soon, according to family members.

Defensive tackle Timothy Burroughs-Love — who plays for American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida — suffered cardiac arrest on the sidelines when his team was taking on Booker T. Washington in a Friday preseason game at Traz Powell Stadium on the Miami-Dade College north campus, according to Local 10.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, Burroughs-Love is staying in the pediatric ICU where he is improving, his godmother Danisha Rolle said Monday, according to NBC Miami.

The 17-year-old also suffered a seizure along with his cardiac arrest, but it’s unclear why.

Blood and oxygen not being able to get into his organs caused the seizure, according to Rolle, but doctors are trying to find out what made Burroughs-Love’s heart stop.

Later that night, Burroughs-Love gave an update on Twitter that he’s doing okay:

Blessed and thankful for everyone❤️ https://t.co/6aHljuzVlT — Timothy Burroughs-Love (@touchmoneytim) August 22, 2023

Rolle gave credit to the medical staff of American Heritage High School for saving Burroughs-Love’s life.

“They reacted quickly. So because of them, he’s still with us,” Rolle said.

Rolle also said the 17-year-old could return home as soon as Wednesday. (RELATED: Former College Basketball And Final Four Star Reggie Chaney Dies Suddenly At 23: REPORT)

“We just want to give all honor and glory to God. Because, he was able to survive, and now we’re taking it day-by-day,” Rolle said. “We’re more concerned about his life right now, than his ability or the thought that he’ll play again. We’ll see.”