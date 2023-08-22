Former College Basketball And Final Four Star Reggie Chaney Dies Suddenly At 23: REPORT

Reggie Chaney, who was a college basketball star at Houston after transferring from Arkansas, died Monday, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. He was 23.

Chaney‘s cause of death is currently unknown.

From 2018-2019, Chaney suited up for the Razorbacks before ultimately transferring to the Cougars after his sophomore season. At Houston, he was a member of the 2021 Final Four team.

Chaney saw loads of action with both schools, playing in 63 games for Arkansas and 104 for Houston.

His college basketball career came to an end this past season after the Cougars were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by the Miami Hurricanes.

Chaney won the 2022-23 AAC Sixth Man of the Year, the same campaign Houston won a program-best 33 games.

Throughout his three years with the Cougars, Chaney averaged a stat line of 3.6 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game. He graduated from the university this past May with a liberal studies degree. Houston won 93 games while Chaney was on the roster — the most of any school in all of college basketball in that span.

“Reggie is like that penny (at the convenience store),” Sampson said. “When you need him, he’s there.” (RELATED: Drexel Basketball’s Terrence Butler Found Dead In Apartment)

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chaney attended and played high school basketball for Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, before signing with Arkansas.