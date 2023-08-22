Former Trump Chief Of Staff Pushes For Federal Court To ‘Protect’ Him From Arrest In Georgia Ahead Of Hearing

Former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, asked a federal court to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him just before a hearing related to the 2020 election.

Meadows’ attorney, John Moran, asked a judge from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia to “protect” Meadows from arrest, according to court records filed Tuesday. He cited that under the Supremacy Clause, federal officials are protected from being “arrested and brought to trial in a State court.”

Trump, Meadows, and 17 others were charged last week with allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and false statements, according to court records filed Aug. 14.

The judge initially ordered a hearing for Meadows scheduled for Aug. 28, court records noted. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says Mark Meadows Has A ‘Strong’ Defense In GA Case)

Willis later responded to Meadows’ legal team and said she would not be “granting any extensions,” according to a message obtained by MSNBC.

Mark Meadows asked for more time to surrender in Atlanta. Here is DA Fani Willis responding to the Meadows legal team.

“The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy,” she wrote in the message, according to MSNBC. “At 12:30 pm on Friday I shall file warrants in the system.”