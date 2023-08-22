‘F*ck You’: Livid Maui Residents Flip Off Biden’s Motorcade

A video shared Monday showed furious Maui residents screaming obscenities at President Joe Biden’s motorcade.

A series of wildfires across Hawaii, but mainly on Maui, have claimed the lives of at least 115 people, while at least 850 people are still missing weeks after the blazes began, according Hawaii News Now. Biden, who spent the tragedy and immediate aftermath relaxing on the beach and saying “no comment,” finally bothered to show up for his voters on Monday, but his visit has been met with nothing but disgust from seemingly everyone.

A video shared on YouTube on Monday showed Maui residents raising their middle fingers at his motorcade as it drove through the island. “Here it comes after 13 days,” someone says in the background, with evident frustration. (RELATED: News Censorship On Facebook Is Endangering Wildfire Evacuees In Canada, Residents Say)

“Wow, he’s finally here. Wow. Yeah, awesome. Thanks for nothing. FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU!” another man said, growing progressively (and understandably) more angry. Countless others screamed “FUCK YOU,” as the president drove past, while others held signs reading “FJB” (for “Fuck Joe Biden”).

Biden was even repulsive enough to try to make a joke about the natural disaster. He actually compared the unimaginable agony of thousands of Maui residents to a time lightning hit his home, causing zero injuries and not much damage. So, while some may think these residents are childish for their antics, I don’t. No one could possibly be more childish than Biden and the abusive relationship his presidency has become for the American people.