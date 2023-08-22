‘Pathological Liar’: Laura Ingraham Blasts Joe Biden For Invoking House Fire Story During Maui Visit

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted President Joe Biden over his visit to Maui, calling him a “pathological liar” and ripping his discussion of a 2004 fire in his home.

Biden’s response to a deadly wildfire that destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina, killing at least 114 people drew criticism from residents of the island. On multiple occasions, he declined to comment on the disaster, including one instance while he was vacationing in Delaware. (RELATED: ‘Are You Freaking Kidding Me?’: Former FEMA Head Blasts Hawaii Officials’ Focus On ‘Equity’ Prior To Fire)

WATCH:



“Joe Biden finally took a pause from his Lake Tahoe vacation staying at Tom Steyer’s $18 million house and went to visit the site of the worst fire in American history,” Ingraham said. “The press offered no such scrutiny after even seeing the way he addressed the suffering.”

Ingraham noted that Biden claimed to understand how residents in Maui felt during his remarks Monday, claiming he nearly lost his home in a fire in 2004. The minor blaze in Biden’s kitchen was reportedly extinguished in 20 minutes.

“Who is really the heartless one here again?” Ingraham asked. “Now, let’s all reflect on this just for a moment: 115 of our fellow Americans are dead, more than 800, including many children apparently, they’re still missing, many presumed dead. But, please, Joe, tell us more about how you almost lost your fancy car and your cat.”

Angry residents of Maui made obscene gestures at Biden’s motorcade during his trip to the island.

“He’s not just a pathological liar, apparently he has magical powers, because he also claimed in that interview that he did at the time that he was in D.C. to do ‘Meet the Press,’” Ingraham said. “Now, his home is about two hours away in Delaware. The fire lasted 20 minutes. Now, who knew that Joe could bilocate?”

Ingraham also noted that Biden appeared to fall asleep at another point during his trip to Maui.

