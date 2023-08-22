This Medical Organization Wants Taxpayer-Funded Uterus Transplants

The American Medical Association is suggesting that taxpayers should fund $300,000 uterus transplants to help transgender women get pregnant, per the DailyMail.

The organization believes that $300,000 for a uterus transplant is too expensive, so taxpayers should foot the bill.

The American Medical Association, an esteemed medical institution, argued that transgender women’s inability to have kids may cause them to experience “psychological dissonance” that undermines their well-being.

Affirming the delusion that a man is actually a woman undermines their well-being. But, so long as doctors and pharmaceutical companies are making money off of this, we’re going to say that the real problem is that it’s too expensive for men to have uterus transplants.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Art Museum Holds ‘Family-Friendly’ Demon Summoning)