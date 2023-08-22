REPORT: Girl Dies After Head Collides With Pole As She Waved To Friends From Bus Window

A Brazilian student died last week after she hit her head on a pole while sticking her head out of the window of a school bus to wave to her friends.

Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz, 13, had been sitting in the back of the bus when she leaned her head out of the window to wave to some friends. Ferraz hit a pole as the bus driver reportedly swerved to avoid oncoming cars, according to Brazilian News outlet G1, cited by the New York Post.

The Secretary of State of Education “sympathizes with the immense pain of the family and has been providing all the assistance to it and the school community,” the official said in a statement.

Ferraz had reportedly been on her way home after attending class at Professor Carlos Cortes State College when the unfortunate accident happened, the outlet noted. (RELATED: 16-Year-Old Trips During Gym Class And Dies In Freak Accident)

Passengers on the bus alerted the bus driver, who had been driving for more than 13 years. The driver later explained that he had been trying to avoid cars and that it was a very narrow two-way street, the NY Post reported.

“The Secretary of State for Education deeply regrets the accident that occurred with a student from the State College Professor Carlos Cortes, in the Catarcione neighborhood,” the official said, adding that a two-day mourning period was being implemented, the outlet added.

Ferraz was buried at the Trilha do Céu cemetery at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the outlet.