‘Ultimately, They Destroyed It’: Laura Ingraham Mocks Media Fretting Over Chart-Topping Song

Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked CNN personalities who fretted over the chart-topping hit “Rich Men North of Richmond,” saying the ugly personalities were “seething” over the song’s success.

The country anthem by independent singer Oliver Anthony reached number one on the billboard Hot 100 Tuesday, being purchased nearly 150,000 times while also being played over a half-million times on the radio. Rolling Stone panned the song in an Aug. 11 article, calling it a “right-wing screed.” (RELATED: ‘They Think We’re Part Of The Problem’: John King Says GOP Voters ‘Don’t Trust’ CNN)

“The venomous crew over at CNN is clearly seething over the breakout success of those establishing their own counterculture,” Ingraham said. “The left is so used to having a monopoly aren’t they in music and in film, theater, even sports that they start to sputter and fume at any perceived encroachment by non-wokesters.”

WATCH:



“Liberal commentator Oliver Darcy at CNN described Americans as ‘primed to loathe mainstream pop culture and the media that they’re willing to open their pocketbooks to champion their politics.’ Well, that’s true,” Ingraham continued. “Darcy went on to warn that Anthony’s success ‘could spell the end of a shared popular culture similar to how the advent of right-wing talk radio and Fox News ultimately spelled the end of a shared understanding of current events.’ Okay. A shared understanding of current events. A shared popular culture. What on earth is Mr. Darcy talking about? Now, someone needs to break it to the modern left. We did, at one point, have a shared culture and year by year, decade by decade, they mocked it, they trashed it, and ultimately, they destroyed it.”

Ingraham said that as a result of liberals having “ruined” news, the door was opened for conservatives to create alternatives.

“Eventually an opening was created for Rush Limbaugh and for Fox News,” Ingraham said, saying that liberals also ruined education and pop culture.

“Half of the country isn’t listening to those fools. They don’t like what is happening to our kids and schools and they certainly don’t like what is happening to our popular culture. They don’t trust Hollywood and don’t trust the news media and don’t trust politicians, frankly, in either party,” Ingraham added later. “What does this do? This opens the door to new voices in politics and new voices in the culture who want to create movement and, in this case, want to create music and then films, plays, and even businesses for the underserved. As for the consumers, what do they do? They boycott woke nonsense at places like Target, Bud Light, or they support outsider films like ‘The Sound of Freedom’ or musicians like Oliver Anthony.”

Ingraham noted that country music had a history of patriotic songs citing Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag” and Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town.”

“You can have a common culture or you can have an alienating left-wing propaganda machine, but you cannot have both,” Ingraham concluded.

