At Least 26 Dead In Collapse Of Unfinished Railroad Bridge

More than two dozen people died when an unfinished railroad bridge collapsed in India on Wednesday.

Local reports noted there were up to 40 workers on the site at the time of the collapse, which killed at least 26 workers and injured two other people, according to Reuters. Three people have been rescued so far, according to BBC. (RELATED: Derailed Train In India Reportedly Leaves At Least 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped)

Zoramthanga, the mononymous chief minister of the Indian state of Mizoram, wrote on Twitter that he is “[d]eeply saddened and affected” by the tragedy.

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

He also applauded Mizo Youths from the Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department “for performing [a] dangerous and daunting rescue mission” at the accident site.

Big applaud to the brave Mizo Youths from DM&R Quick Response Team.#Mizoram is proud of you! https://t.co/3AD3cIeXo2 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023