‘Booing Is Allowed’: Chris Christie Says As Crowd Gets Hostile

Former New Jersey Governor and ardent Trump opponent Chris Christie was showered by a steady stream of boos as he criticized the former President during Wednesday night’s debate.

Fox News moderators asked the eight candidates if they would support Trump if he earned the Republican nomination. Some candidates, like Vivek Ramaswamy. shot their hand up immediately. Others — Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Chris Christie — did so more tepidly.

When the moderators noticed Christie’s reluctance, they pivoted to him, allowing him to deliver a brief monologue on former President Trump. “Here’s the bottom line. Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct,” Christie said to a brief chorus of cheers that was quickly drowned out by boos.

Chris Christie: “Someone has to stop normalizing this conduct. Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/66Wwa3KZlV — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 24, 2023

“Whether or not you believe the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.” Again, Christie was met with a smattering of applause which was quickly drowned out by the boos. (RELATED: Audience Greets Trump Critics With Boos At Start Of First GOP Presidential Debate)

“This is the great thing about this country,” Christie said smiling. “Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth.”

Christie is polling at a mere three percent nationally according to a recent Quinnipiac poll, though the former governor trails only Trump in New Hampshire, according to a recent Emerson poll.