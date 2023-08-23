‘Dangerous Heat Dome’ Expands Across US

A “dangerous, and potentially record breaking” heat dome is growing across the U.S., the National Weather Service warned Tuesday.

The head dome is currently centered on the central U.S., NWS noted but is rapidly expanding, bringing a slew of hazards to an already-exhausted American public. The high-pressure system is already drawing in Tropical Depression Harold, which is expected to bring heavy rain, a risk of flash flooding and potentially more threats across Texas, according to NBC.

“Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to South Texas as tropical storm conditions impact the region this week,” Governor Greg Abbott said Monday. “I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe.”

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, as well as localized risk of flash flooding from TD Harold, are also possible up through the continent to the Northwest, Intermountain West, hitting as far up as the Canadian border, NWS continued.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin shut schools and government offices Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, The Associated Press reported. Both the Dominican Republic and Haiti are expected to see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of rain throughout the week, as well as potentially catastrophic flooding. (RELATED: Chaotic Scenes As Tropical Storm Hilary Hits US)

Parts of southern Florida should expect rain and thunderstorms, which could stretch upwards to Georgia and the Carolinas, NWS noted. Franklin is anticipated to remain as a tropical storm, but may also impact Puerto Rico.