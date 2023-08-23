GOP Presidential Longshot Rushed To Hospital Right Before First Debate

North Dakota Republican Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Doug Burgum was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday right before the first Republican National Committee (RNC) debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed with his campaign Wednesday.

Burgum met the RNC’s debate criteria by exceeding 40,000 unique donors, achieving the polling threshold and signing the loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee. The governor injured his leg while playing a game of basketball ahead of taking the stage on Wednesday, and it’s “unclear if he will be able to stand at debate,” a campaign spokesperson told the DCNF.

Burgum’s injury and hospital visit was first reported by CNN on Wednesday morning. (RELATED: RNC Reveals Which GOP Presidential Candidates Will Participate In Debate)

The North Dakota governor was set to attend the GOP primary debate alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21, indicates Burgum has 0.6% support. In key early primary states, the governor is polling at 2% in Iowa, 2% in New Hampshire and 0.1% in South Carolina, according to FiveThirtyEight’s survey compilation.

Burgum had no previous political experience before running for governor in 2016, where he trounced his Democratic opponent 77% to 19%, according to Ballotpedia. The governor overwhelmingly secured reelection by 40 points in 2020 and has maintained high approval ratings throughout his tenure.

The governor is focusing his presidential campaign on the economy, energy and national security, and frequently touts his small-town, business leader background.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

