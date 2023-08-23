Eviction Notice Devolves Into Police Shootout, Leaves One Deputy Injured

An eviction notice turned into an “extremely active” shooting Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resulting in an injured sheriff’s deputy.

Pittsburgh Public Safety notified the public to avoid a location in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation right before 11:30 a.m. Several shots were fired in the area, leading officers with the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office to evacuate residents.

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” Pittsburgh Public Safety announced in a Twitter statement.

***ALERT 2*** Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety. https://t.co/GXJT7odbrE — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2023

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Manko said a sergeant suffered a “non-gunfire” injury and is in stable condition, according to CNN. (RELATED: Vegas Active Shooter Didn’t Even Make It Through The Doors Before ‘Mailroom’ Guy Lit Him Up)

“The active scene in Garfield began this morning when a detail from our office attempted to serve an eviction notice, which was followed by gunfire from the occupant of the residence,” Manko said.

“One of our sergeants, who was leading the detail, sustained a minor non-gunfire related injury while avoiding the incoming gunfire. He is OK,” Manko said.

The Pennsylvania State Police assumed the investigation right before 2 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The City of Pittsburgh Policy continue to have “control” of the incident until it is resolved.

UPDATE: The City of Pittsburgh Police still has control of the active shooter scene until the incident is resolved. At its conclusion, the @PAStatePolice will assume the investigation. https://t.co/hYZ4c9Mqgr — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2023

First responders recommended residents shelter in place, call 911 and disclose law enforcement of their location, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Leslie Thompson, a resident who witnessed the active shooting, told WXPI she hid in her basement for an hour and bullets hit her house.

“I … was trying to get down to the basement, but I was holed up in my work office because the bullets were so close,” she reportedly told WPXI by phone. “After that, I just was able to make it, crawl down to the basement. I’m just hunkering down in this basement in a corner because every time I move, there is just a barrage of bullets just keep firing.”

The suspect has not currently been identified.