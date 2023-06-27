Vegas Active Shooter Didn’t Even Make It Through The Doors Before ‘Mailroom’ Guy Lit Him Up

A Vegas active shooter was immediately taken down on Friday after the mailroom attendant opened fire on the suspect.

The incident unfolded Friday night at Turnberry Towers when a man reportedly entered the towers carrying an AR-15 and wearing a helmet, KTNV reported, citing witnesses. Authorities have not yet confirmed these details.

The witness said the suspect opened fire. The video shows the assailant shooting through a set of glass doors before making his way to the second set. With glass shattering all around, the assailant is suddenly riddled with several bullets and immediately falls to the ground, video posted to Twitter shows.

The resident told KTNV that an employee stopped the attack by opening fire on the assailant. A thread on Reddit from an individual claiming to be a resident said a cat sitter relayed the information that an armed mailroom attendant shot the suspect, who is reportedly still on the run. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Fatally Shoots Woman Who Was Allegedly Beating Neighbor With Stick)

Another resident said that “some guy had an altercation with someone else in the valet area, went back to his car in the parking garage and got a gun. Shot up the whole front of our building. All the glass is shot out at valet. Our receiving guy was armed and shot the guy,” according to Las Vegas Locally, which covers local Vegas news.