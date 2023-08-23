‘You Don’t Take Somebody Like Fauci And Coddle Him’: DeSantis Takes Veiled Shot At Trump Over COVID

Ron DeSantis took a subtle shot at former President Trump during Wednesday night’s debate while defending his record on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So here’s the thing. Why are we in this mess? Part of this, and a major reason is because of how this federal government handled COVID-19 by locking down the economy,” DeSantis said to raucous applause.

As president, I will never let the Deep State bureaucrats lock you down. pic.twitter.com/SaaCHUzacf — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

“It was a mistake, it should have never happened,” DeSantis said. “In Florida we led the country out of lockdown, we kept our state free and open and I can tell you this … as your President I will never let the deep state bureaucrats lock you down.”

He concluded by slamming former COVID czar Anthony Fauci, in what may have been an attempt to contrast himself from President Trump.

“You don’t take somebody like Fauci and coddle him. You bring Fauci in, you sit him down, and you say: ‘Anthony you are fired.'”

DeSantis and Trump have publicly sparred over their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis has slammed Trump for allowing Fauci to have such a prominent role, and at one point even included AI-generated images of Trump hugging Fauci in a campaign ad. (RELATED: Trump And DeSantis Are At War Over Their COVID Responses. Here Are Their Records)

Trump has also repeatedly bashed DeSantis on the pandemic, claiming he shut his state down on Truth Social.