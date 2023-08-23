Video Shows Trump, Fauci Mascots Dancing Outside Debate Venue

Trump and Fauci mascots were seen Wednesday dancing outside of the 2024 Republican presidential primary debate venue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The costumed demonstrators dressed as the former president and the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director were shown holding hands while spinning in circles in video posted to Twitter. Both mascots wore surgical masks, likely referencing their working relationship during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spotted outside the debate in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/AwXFBu0BWM — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 23, 2023

In June, Ron DeSantis’ campaign released a video ad that used AI-generated images of Trump embracing Fauci. The video criticized Trump for not firing Fauci from his role as White House medical adviser during the pandemic, juxtaposing the former president’s famous line, “you’re fired,” with clips of him praising Fauci. (RELATED: New GOP Requirements For Second Debate Spells Bad News For 2024 Republican Longshots)

Trump and DeSantis have been at odds regarding their COVID-19 responses amid their respective 2024 presidential campaigns. Trump claimed in May that former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, notorious for strict lockdowns and government mandates, handled the pandemic better than DeSantis.

Trump skipped the GOP primary debate Wednesday and will counterprogram with a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host and Daily Caller founder Tucker Carlson.