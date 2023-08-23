Heidi Klum Reveals Terrifying Diet

Fifty-year-old former Victoria Secret Angel Heidi Klum told her social media followers that she only eats 900 calories a day, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

In a now-expired Instagram Q&A, Klum told her followers she weighs roughly 138 pounds thanks to her sparse diet, per the outlet. Apparently she eats three poached eggs in chicken broth for breakfast, and never eats more than 900 calories a day.

The standard egg apparently contains anywhere from 55 to 80 calories depending on the size, according to EggInfo. So, what else does Klum eat all day? Turns out it’s mostly fruit.

While overeating and being obese are horrific, one of the worst things we can do to our bodies, relying on just 900 calories a day seems like it probably wouldn’t be good for most Americans. The average American diet is chock full of unnecessary chemicals, carbs, sugars and synthetic materials, so getting nutrition is way harder here than it for the average European. (RELATED: FDA Wants ‘Limits’ On Lead In Baby Food, Claims We Can’t Remove It All)

Klum is roughly 5 feet 9 inches in height, so her body mass index is within a normal range. Part of me just wants to see her eat a good steak, though. Is that weird? I feel like she’s always going to be the most beautiful woman alive, so she should treat herself here and there.